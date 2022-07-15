Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $525.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

