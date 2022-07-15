Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 319,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,311,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,274.17% and a negative return on equity of 178.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

