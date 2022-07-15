Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,281,445 shares changing hands.

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £34.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Tissue Regenix Group

In other Tissue Regenix Group news, insider Trevor Phillips purchased 2,758,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £27,580 ($32,802.09).

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

