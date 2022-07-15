TON Crystal (TON) Market Capitalization Tops $274.49 Million

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, TON Crystal has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TON Crystal coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Crystal has a total market capitalization of $274.49 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TON Crystal Profile

TON Crystal (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here . TON Crystal’s official website is freeton.org . The official message board for TON Crystal is medium.com/freeton . The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

