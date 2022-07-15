TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $440.60

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.60 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 357.77 ($4.26). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 478,240 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 439.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 407.64.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($23,667.03).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

