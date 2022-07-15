Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Trading Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.