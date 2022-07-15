TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TANNZ stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 alerts:

