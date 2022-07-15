Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) vs. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Head to Head Contrast

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 19.17% 15.81% 1.15% Truxton 38.21% N/A N/A

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coastal Financial and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.43%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Truxton.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $111.20 million 4.31 $27.00 million $2.13 17.41 Truxton $39.19 million 4.88 $14.54 million $5.40 12.23

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Truxton on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Truxton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

