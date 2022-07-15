TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.90. TuSimple shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 14,027 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,564,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,363,000 after purchasing an additional 548,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 68.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.