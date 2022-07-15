TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TFIF opened at GBX 99 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.15. The company has a market capitalization of £632.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.67. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.39).
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
