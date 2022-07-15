Typhoon Network Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $141,973.08 and approximately $96.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
