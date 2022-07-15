UBS Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

