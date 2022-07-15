UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) PT Lowered to €105.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($120.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of UCBJF stock remained flat at $85.60 during trading on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

