Ultra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $93.65 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00503492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00252097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044056 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004540 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

