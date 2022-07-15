United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.48.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

