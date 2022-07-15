United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $400.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.