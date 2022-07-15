United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

TMO stock opened at $525.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.