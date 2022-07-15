United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.87. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

