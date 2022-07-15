United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $355.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.08 and a 200-day moving average of $306.57. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.