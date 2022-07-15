Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $26.66 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.68%.
Several research firms recently commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
