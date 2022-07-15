Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $26.66 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

