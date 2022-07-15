Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

UEIC opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $300.34 million, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

