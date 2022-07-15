UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
TIGR opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.28.
About UP Fintech (Get Rating)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
