UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

TIGR opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.