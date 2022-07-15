VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.89. 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.