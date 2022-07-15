VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Trading Down 0.3%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 11,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

