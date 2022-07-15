Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,379,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

