Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,527. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

