Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.17. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

