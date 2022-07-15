Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.98 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $101.98 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,326,382,176 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

