Venus Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.34 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00024482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $62.34 million and $4.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

