Verasity Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Verasity has a market cap of $44.96 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

