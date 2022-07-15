Verso Token (VSO) Price Tops $0.23

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053223 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024933 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.
Verso Token Coin Profile
Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Token Coin Trading
