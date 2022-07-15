Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CMO Andrew Bellinger Sells 10,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VERV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

