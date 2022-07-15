Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $10.90. Vita Coco shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 899 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.
Vita Coco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
