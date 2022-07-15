Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Up 538.9% in June

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, an increase of 538.9% from the June 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Shares of SEATW stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

