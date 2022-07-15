VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 9.6% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 47,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,159,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $748.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
