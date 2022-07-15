VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 9.6% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 47,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,159,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

