VNX Exchange (VNXLU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $707.00

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

