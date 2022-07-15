VNX Price Hits $0.0248 on Top Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. VNX has a market cap of $696,826.00 and $9.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

