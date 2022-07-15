Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 135 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.68) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.74) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 127.78 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.89. The company has a market capitalization of £35.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,129.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

