Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €310.00 ($310.00) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($308.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($224.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($235.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Volkswagen stock traded down €2.04 ($2.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €126.30 ($126.30). 904,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.17. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a fifty-two week high of €220.30 ($220.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

