Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,510. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

