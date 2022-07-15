Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 81,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 15.6% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.2% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.64. The company has a market cap of $353.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

