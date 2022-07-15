Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.70 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($60.70) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of BAS opened at €40.40 ($40.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.02 and its 200-day moving average is €54.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($69.52).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

