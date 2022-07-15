Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Washington Federal Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of WAFD traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.