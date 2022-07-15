Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

