Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading 3.6% Higher

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.79. 126,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 298,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,386,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

