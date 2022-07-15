Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for thyssenkrupp (TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.00 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/8/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.40 ($5.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.15 ($12.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($17.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/20/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/16/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €13.25 ($13.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/1/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/31/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($17.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/30/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.40 ($9.40) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/26/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €13.25 ($13.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TKA traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting €5.15 ($5.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,569 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.13. thyssenkrupp AG has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($27.01).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

