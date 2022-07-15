Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $46.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.31 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

