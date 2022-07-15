Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $283.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.00.

PXD stock opened at $205.44 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

