Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $37.75. Wells Fargo & Company shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 314,748 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

