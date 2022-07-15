Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

